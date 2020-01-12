Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $11,984,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

