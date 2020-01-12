Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

Shares of AVCO opened at $1.94 on Friday. Avalon Globocare has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 164.86% and a negative net margin of 1,081.80%.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.