FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.