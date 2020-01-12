DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. DA Davidson currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Barclays began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of L Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 19.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

