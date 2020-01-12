Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $22.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2021 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $374.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $252.44 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.17 and its 200-day moving average is $352.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.