Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Dushyanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.16 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.