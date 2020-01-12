DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

