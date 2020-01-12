Exfo Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exfo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXFO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Exfo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

