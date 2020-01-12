Brokers Set Expectations for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

