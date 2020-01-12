United Technologies Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

NYSE:UTX opened at $151.86 on Friday. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $108.62 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

