Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

