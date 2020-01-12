Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 66.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

