Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Rises By 482.5%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 482.5% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

