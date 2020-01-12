Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Rises By 482.5%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 482.5% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Read More: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Landmark Bancorp Inc Short Interest Update
Landmark Bancorp Inc Short Interest Update
Marine Petroleum Trust Short Interest Update
Marine Petroleum Trust Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics Inc Rises By 482.5%
Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics Inc Rises By 482.5%
Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 534.5% in December
Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 534.5% in December
South Plains Financial Short Interest Update
South Plains Financial Short Interest Update
Intuitive Surgical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Intuitive Surgical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report