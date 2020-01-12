Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Up 534.5% in December

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RTTR stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

