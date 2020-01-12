Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Up 534.5% in December

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RTTR stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).
About Ritter Pharmaceuticals
Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.
