South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 400.9% from the December 15th total of 46,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,159,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

