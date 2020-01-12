Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $590.00 to $620.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $616.13 and last traded at $610.30, with a volume of 6952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $585.79.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.75 and a 200-day moving average of $543.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

