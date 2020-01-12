Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARGGY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

