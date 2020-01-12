IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.52.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $265.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $178.08 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.