Beyond Meat’s (BYND) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.77.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

