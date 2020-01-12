Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $171.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $108.84 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

