Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTNT. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Quotient stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $721.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 846.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

