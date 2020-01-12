Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 76.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 247.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

