PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PWFL stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

