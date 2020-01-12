Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York."

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

