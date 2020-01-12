ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

PRQR stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $438.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.40.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

