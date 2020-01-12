Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,063 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 516,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

