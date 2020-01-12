PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of POL stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

