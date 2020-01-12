Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

SPOT opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -260.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

