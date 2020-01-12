SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to Sell at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLOW. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

FLOW opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.