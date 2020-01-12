SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to Sell at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLOW. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.
FLOW opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
