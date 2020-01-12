Vertical Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

SPXC opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $46,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in SPX by 2,192.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

