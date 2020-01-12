UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UniFirst stock opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.07.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

