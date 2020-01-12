Critical Contrast: 3M (NYSE:MMM) & Neuronetics (NYSE:STIM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 3M alerts:

This table compares 3M and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.77 billion 3.17 $5.35 billion $10.46 17.25 Neuronetics $52.78 million 1.50 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -1.58

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 3M and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 8 1 0 1.91 Neuronetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

3M currently has a consensus target price of $173.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.75%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.48% 54.02% 13.93% Neuronetics -45.35% -44.10% -24.82%

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.