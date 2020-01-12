Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) versus Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Critical Analysis

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Crispr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 906.26 -$4.60 million N/A N/A Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 1,059.77 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -17.41

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crispr Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Crispr Therapeutics -5.30% -2.60% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Crispr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Crispr Therapeutics 1 1 12 0 2.79

Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

