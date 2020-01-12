Analyzing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) & Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icon has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intrexon and Icon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -393.13% -45.51% -20.69% Icon 13.16% 24.86% 13.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Icon shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Icon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrexon and Icon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 6.56 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -4.72 Icon $2.60 billion 3.50 $322.66 million $6.29 26.75

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Intrexon. Intrexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intrexon and Icon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 1 0 2.00 Icon 0 4 5 0 2.56

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 203.97%. Icon has a consensus target price of $166.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Icon.

Summary

Icon beats Intrexon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

