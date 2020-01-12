Financial Survey: TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Matador Resources (OTCMKTS:MTDR)

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TransCoastal alerts:

95.2% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransCoastal and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransCoastal and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.36 $274.21 million $1.62 11.24

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Risk and Volatility

TransCoastal has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 20.35% 7.51% 3.73%

Summary

Matador Resources beats TransCoastal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCoastal Company Profile

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCoastal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCoastal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.