Zacks: Analysts Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $437.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $438.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $488.99 million, with estimates ranging from $487.50 million to $490.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $80.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

