Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $570.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.96 million and the highest is $579.32 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $508.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE BRO opened at $40.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

