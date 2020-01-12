Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $5.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $6.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

ALBO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

