Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $340,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $6.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

