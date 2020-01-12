Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

BSX stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

