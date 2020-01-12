BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will post $706.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.20 million and the highest is $707.50 million. BioScrip posted sales of $183.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BIOS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

