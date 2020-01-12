$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $893.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SBGI stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

