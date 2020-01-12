Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut by KeyCorp

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANGO. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

