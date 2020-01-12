Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

