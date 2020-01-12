Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.84.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

