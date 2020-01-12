Restaurant Brands International Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

