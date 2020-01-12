Brokers Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

WWD opened at $121.96 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

