Lockheed Martin Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2021 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

LMT stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $270.63 and a 12-month high of $418.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

