Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 318,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

