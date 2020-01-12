Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $212.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

